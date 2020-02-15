Man to be Charged in October Murder Out of Mission

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old man is facing murder charges for his alleged role in the October murder of a man in Mission.

Jose Luis Gutierrez Villarreal was charged Wednesday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Gerardo Alberto Martinez Gomez, 38, was shot and killed at his home in October. An autopsy showed he died of a bullet wound to the head.

His body was found lying against a fence.

The other suspect in the case, Michael Valle Chavez, remains at large. Authorities believe he may have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.