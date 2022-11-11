x

Man Wanted After Brandishing Gun in Store Parking Lot, Fleeing from Harlingen Police

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a wanted man.

They're on the lookout for 22-year-old Dario Geovany Tinoco.

On the evening of Nov. 9, police responded to a call of a person with a gun at a store on the 600 block of South Expressway 77.

A man told police he was trying to exit the store parking lot when a vehicle behind him started honking.

Anyone with information on Tinoco's whereabouts is urged to call Harlingen crime stoppers at 956-425-8477.

