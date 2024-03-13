Man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery caught in Edinburg
Related Story
A man wanted in connection to a robbery in Elsa has been apprehended by the Edinburg Police Department.
The Elsa Police Department posted on their Facebook, thanking Edinburg police for their assistance in catching Rudy Tanguma.
RELATED STORY: Hargill man wanted in connection with Elsa robbery
The robbery occurred at a Stripes convenience store on Saturday morning, where Tanguma was seen fleeing the area in a Chevy Malibu.
News
A man wanted in connection to a robbery in Elsa has been apprehended by the Edinburg Police Department. The... More >>
News Video
-
Donna ISD led by first female superintendent in district's 100-year history
-
HCSO: Body found in rural Alamo determined to be missing Tyler woman
-
RGV Diabetes Association schedules Panel of Experts event in McAllen
-
Gang members arrested in Alamo after traffic stop leads to seizure of...
-
Medical Breakthrough: New minimally-invasive bunionectomy procedure