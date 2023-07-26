Man wanted on charges of child porn turns himself in, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says
A 20-year-old man wanted on multiple charges of possession of child pornography turned himself in, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Favian Vega Jr. walked into the sheriff’s office building on Friday due to having “several outstanding warrants,” according to a news release.
A name inquiry confirmed Vega Jr. had seven outstanding warrants for possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office stated.
Vega Jr. was immediately taken into custody and remains at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.
Details of the crimes Vega Jr. is accused of were not immediately available.
