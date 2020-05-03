Man Wants Deposit Returned for Unfinished Pool Work
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man said he’s still waiting to be refunded by a pool contractor who accepted a down payment but never provided services.
Nick Macias and his wife decided to hire Champions Pool RGV to build a pool for their daughter.
Macias said they paid Noe Galvan, the owner of the company, a $31,000 down payment. He said Galvan never completed the pool or returned the down payment.
He said he plans to take him to a small claims court.
