Man Wants Deposit Returned for Unfinished Pool Work

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man said he’s still waiting to be refunded by a pool contractor who accepted a down payment but never provided services.

Nick Macias and his wife decided to hire Champions Pool RGV to build a pool for their daughter.

Macias said they paid Noe Galvan, the owner of the company, a $31,000 down payment. He said Galvan never completed the pool or returned the down payment.

He said he plans to take him to a small claims court.