x

Man Wants Deposit Returned for Unfinished Pool Work

Related Story

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man said he’s still waiting to be refunded by a pool contractor who accepted a down payment but never provided services.

Nick Macias and his wife decided to hire Champions Pool RGV to build a pool for their daughter.

Macias said they paid Noe Galvan, the owner of the company, a $31,000 down payment. He said Galvan never completed the pool or returned the down payment.

He said he plans to take him to a small claims court. 

News
Man Wants Deposit Returned for Unfinished Pool...
Man Wants Deposit Returned for Unfinished Pool Work
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man said he’s still waiting to be refunded by a pool contractor who accepted... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, October 04 2017 Oct 4, 2017 Wednesday, October 04, 2017 4:32:34 PM CDT October 04, 2017
Radar
7 Days