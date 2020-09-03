Marbuger Gets Power 5 Offer

MISSION - Sharyland Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburger is waiting patiently for his chance to play his senior season. Already committed to UTSA, the reigning first team All-State QB in Class 5A is hoping to up his stock even more with a prolific season behind a talent Diamondbacks squad.

Over the weekend, Marburger got some additional competition for his services at the college ranks when he announced that the University of Colorado at Boulder made him an offer

Marburger did not say if he was going back on his verbal commitment with UTSA, just that a team in a Power-5 Conference joined the bidding. Current Mission High School Head Coach Koy Detmer played his college ball at Colorado after a sensational 1990 season where he lead the Mission Eagles to the 5A State FInal Four.