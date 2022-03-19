March Madness is here: What to keep in mind when filling out your bracket
Related Story
The first round of the men's March Madness basketball tournament kicks off Thursday.
For those of you filling out a bracket for the first time, there are some things to keep in mind. Your bracket should have a good mix of well well-rated and “Cinderella" teams. These are teams that are rated well below their opponents, but go much further than expected in the tournament — sometimes all the way to the Final Four.
"I actually have New Mexico State, who's a 12th seed, they actually take on UConn,” said Channel 5 News Anchor Brandon Benitez. “I actually have New Mexico state beating UConn, so that's just one of the many examples that we see: A bunch of smaller schools, but they play big and they take on their opponents in a really wild contest."
Benitez says although very favored, none of this year's first-seeded teams are a guarantee for the Final Four, so it could really be anybody's game.