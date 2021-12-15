Marine surprises wife at STC graduation ceremony

A surprise ceremony, six months in the making, was held for a new graduate of South Texas College.

The love story of STC graduate Janeth Castillo and her husband, Corporal Christopher Castillo, began in high school.

But now, as a marine, Christopher says he's been away from his wife for the last six months. On the day of her graduation, he flew in from Oceanside, California, to surprise her.

"Being in a military relationship is pretty hard, the distance," Castillo said. "The plan was to go with him. But he told me to 'Get your degree' and I did it, thanks to his support."

Nearly 2,900 degrees were awarded to STC graduates this weekend.