x

Marine surprises wife at STC graduation ceremony

Related Story

A surprise ceremony, six months in the making, was held for a new graduate of South Texas College.

The love story of STC graduate Janeth Castillo and her husband, Corporal Christopher Castillo, began in high school.

But now, as a marine, Christopher says he's been away from his wife for the last six months. On the day of her graduation, he flew in from Oceanside, California, to surprise her.

"Being in a military relationship is pretty hard, the distance," Castillo said. "The plan was to go with him. But he told me to 'Get your degree' and I did it, thanks to his support."

Nearly 2,900 degrees were awarded to STC graduates this weekend.

News
Marine surprises wife during South Texas College...
Marine surprises wife during South Texas College graduation
A surprise ceremony, six months in the making, was held for a new graduate of South Texas College. The... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, December 12 2021 Dec 12, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:23:00 PM CST December 12, 2021
Radar
7 Days