Martes 30 de abril, 2024: Temperaturas en los bajos 90s y lloviznas aisladas.
Related Story
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
News
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí. More >>
News Video
-
Prescription Health: Risk factors for early-onset dementia
-
Boil water notice disrupts businesses and schools in Elsa
-
Suspect charged in connection with deadly McAllen auto-pedestrian crash
-
TXDOT warns of busy Memorial Day traffic for those leaving the Valley
-
Pet of the Week: Huey and Lewis the Chihuahua mix pups