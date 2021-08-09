Martinez Makes Return To Mound
EDINBURG - Harlingen South grad Zack Martinez is making his return to the UTRGV mound. After missing most of last season with a shoulder injury, Martinez is back with the Vaqueros as a fifth-year senior. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross chronicles the pitcher's road to recovery.
