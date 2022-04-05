x

Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist

Related Story

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist.

Click on the video above for more on Martinez's signing day.

News
Raymondville's Mallorie Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
Raymondville's Mallorie Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 03 2022 Apr 3, 2022 Sunday, April 03, 2022 10:19:00 PM CDT April 03, 2022
Radar
7 Days