Martinez signs for Arkansas Baptist
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist.
Click on the video above for more on Martinez's signing day.
News
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas -- Raymondville High's Mallorie Martinez signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Arkansas Baptist. ... More >>
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Gestational diabetes can impact expecting moms
-
Valley student receives full scholarship to Brown
-
Valley organization supports victims of child abuse
-
Gov. Abbott announces special election for District 34
-
Valley doctors encourage immunosuppressed to get second COVID booster