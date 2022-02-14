Mass food distribution event in Harlingen wraps up

The city of Harlingen hosted a drive-thru food distribution event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Harlingen Soccer Complex located at 4515 East Harrison.

The event aimed to provide food for at least 2,000 families in the community.

Local residents said they were grateful for the assistance.

"I'm grateful to all this," said recipient Jose Araujo.

The event was a joint effort by the city, Cameron County, and the Food Bank RGV.

To learn more about food assistance, call the Harlingen Health Department at 956-216-5220.