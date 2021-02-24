Mass food distribution to be held at Bert Ogden Arena

After thousands in the Rio Grande Valley lost their power during the winter storm last week, the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will host a mass drive-thru emergency pantry at Bert Ogden Arena.

The mass food distribution event is set for Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Volunteers say there’s enough food for more than 3,000 families.

"No power means they lose the little food they have on hand,” said Food Bank RGV CEO Stuart Haniff. “They don't have water. Many of our regions have been plagued with not being able to boil their water.”

The mass distribution event is set on a first come, first-served basis. People will need to bring an ID and make sure your trunk is empty when you arrive.