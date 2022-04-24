Matt Gonzalez commits to Trinity
Related Story
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Matt Gonzalez signed his national letter of intent to join Trinity University.
Click on the video above for more from his signing day.
News
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High's Matt Gonzalez signed his national letter of intent to join Trinity University. Click on... More >>
News Video
-
Former nurse affected by supply chain shortages of medical equipment
-
Rallies held across the country in support of Melissa Lucio
-
New Hidalgo County initiative promotes local nature parks
-
Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday
-
Man accused of leaving dog in hot vehicle while shoplifting