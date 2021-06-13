May 19, 2021: Noon weather coverage from Monte Alto
Related Story
In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some residents saying they were working to keep the water out of their homes.
RELTAED WEATHER COVERAGE:
- Photos show flooding as Flash Flood Warning issued in parts of Rio Grande Valley
- AEP: Thousands without power in Palmview and Mission
- Click HERE for the KRGV Weather Page.
- Click HERE to download the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather app on Apple devices.
- Click HERE to download the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather app on Android devices.
News
In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some residents saying they were working to keep the water out of their... More >>