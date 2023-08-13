McAllen AutoPed

x

MCALLEN--An elderly man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning.

According to the McAllen Fire Department, the 85-year-old man was in a motorized scooter when he was hit on the 5700 block on N. 10th street around 9:30 a.m. The fire department said an 86-year-old woman was behind the wheel and did not see the man. It's unclear if she will be charged.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his head and arm.
 

6 years ago Sunday, July 30 2017 Jul 30, 2017 Sunday, July 30, 2017 3:20:45 PM CDT July 30, 2017
