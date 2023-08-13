McAllen AutoPed
Related Story
MCALLEN--An elderly man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning.
According to the McAllen Fire Department, the 85-year-old man was in a motorized scooter when he was hit on the 5700 block on N. 10th street around 9:30 a.m. The fire department said an 86-year-old woman was behind the wheel and did not see the man. It's unclear if she will be charged.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his head and arm.
News
MCALLEN--An elderly man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning. According to the McAllen... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit helps make home improvements after six-year hiatus
-
No injuries reported in San Juan mobile home fire
-
Sheriff’s office: 3-week old twins hospitalized after Los Fresnos father sleeps on...
-
Third suspect sentenced in beating death of a man in McAllen
-
20-year-old woman sentenced to five years of probation in connection with deadly...