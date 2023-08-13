McAllen AutoPed

MCALLEN--An elderly man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday morning.



According to the McAllen Fire Department, the 85-year-old man was in a motorized scooter when he was hit on the 5700 block on N. 10th street around 9:30 a.m. The fire department said an 86-year-old woman was behind the wheel and did not see the man. It's unclear if she will be charged.



The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his head and arm.

