McAllen Bank Robbery Suspect Charged
MCALLEN – A bank robbery suspect in McAllen is now facing two aggravated robbery charges.
Police arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Shante Jones, a Nebraska native, at a hotel on the 1900 block of South 10th Street on Tuesday afternoon.
According a press release, Jones is also connected to an auto theft case that happened at a convenience store on the 700 block of North McColl Road early Tuesday at 12:18 a.m.
The stolen vehicle was used during the robbery and abandoned at a McAllen apartment complex.
Police were first informed of the bank robbery when they received a 9-1-1 “hang up” call from a bank teller.
Dispatchers called back and that is when a teller told them that a man held them up at gunpoint and stole currency. No one was reported injured.
Jones was arraigned Wednesday. His bond is set at $500,000.
