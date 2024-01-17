McAllen Bank Robbery Suspect Charged

MCALLEN – A bank robbery suspect in McAllen is now facing two aggravated robbery charges.

Police arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Shante Jones, a Nebraska native, at a hotel on the 1900 block of South 10th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According a press release, Jones is also connected to an auto theft case that happened at a convenience store on the 700 block of North McColl Road early Tuesday at 12:18 a.m.

The stolen vehicle was used during the robbery and abandoned at a McAllen apartment complex.

Police were first informed of the bank robbery when they received a 9-1-1 “hang up” call from a bank teller.

Dispatchers called back and that is when a teller told them that a man held them up at gunpoint and stole currency. No one was reported injured.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday. His bond is set at $500,000.