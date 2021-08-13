McAllen Bomb Squad Responds to Scene at Pharr Home

UPDATE (10/12): Border Patrol officials say the incident they responded to Thursday was not an explosive as they originally thought.

According to a statement from the agency, Hidalgo County constables and Border Patrol agents executed a search warrant at a residence on I Road in Pharr.

Upon arrival, they discovered what appeared to be an explosive device and called for backup.

The McAllen Police Department's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit determined the device was not explosive.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PHARR – High law enforcement activity is being reported in Pharr.

The Texas Department of Transportation posted a statement online Thursday afternoon warning drivers that a portion of Veterans Boulevard north of FM 495 is closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: At the intersection of 495 and I Road, the southbound lanes are closed due to law enforcement activity. — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) October 11, 2018

The McAllen Police Department’s bomb squad and Pharr’s police and fire departments were at scene, as well as several ambulances.

