McAllen City Mayor Responds to Community Complaints
Related Story
MCALLEN – The McAllen city mayor says the flood recovery meeting last week could have been better.
Last week, residents had the chance to address concerns about the damage left behind by the recent storms.
But according to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, many residents wanted to know how they would handle their individual cases.
He says they should have waited to have the meeting until they got word from the agency.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – The McAllen city mayor says the flood recovery meeting last week could have been better. Last week, residents... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Courthouse to reopen on Monday
-
Woman hospitalized in officer-involved shooting released
-
Old Greyhound Stadium deemed ‘unsafe’, San Benito CISD says
-
Mission CISD moves forward with plans to demolish historical auditorium
-
Harlingen CISD receives grant to fund swimming lessons to students