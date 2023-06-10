x

McAllen City Mayor Responds to Community Complaints

MCALLEN – The McAllen city mayor says the flood recovery meeting last week could have been better.

Last week, residents had the chance to address concerns about the damage left behind by the recent storms.   

But according to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, many residents wanted to know how they would handle their individual cases.

He says they should have waited to have the meeting until they got word from the agency.

