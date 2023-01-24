x

McAllen Code Enforcement Officers Battling Illegal Dumping Issue

MCALLEN – Code enforcement officers in McAllen have to step up in order to keep up with the city’s illegal dumping issue.

The illegal dumping sites aren’t limited to abandoned fields, many are found in or near neighborhoods.  

CHANNEL 5’s Sierra Pizarro rode along with the officers to learn about the hot spots.

Call the McAllen hotline at 956-681-3111 to report any violations.

4 years ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:46:56 PM CDT May 18, 2018
