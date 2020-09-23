McAllen Commissioners Reject Proposed Drilling Permit
Related Story
MCALLEN - McAllen city commissioners rejected a proposed drilling permit. Texakoma was requesting a permit to drill for oil and gas at a site near homes off North Main Street.
As per city ordinance, city officials notified multiple residents who live within 400 feet of the proposed site. Many of them told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they hadn't given permission, which is one of the requirements for a permit.
The McAllen city attorney also recommended commissioners not approve the permit, even though commissioners could have approved a variance.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS is waiting to talk to city leaders to see if the issue can return. We’ll bring you more updates as soon as they become available.
News
MCALLEN - McAllen city commissioners rejected a proposed drilling permit. Texakoma was requesting a permit to drill for oil and... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County conducts poll worker training, seeking to recruit more workers
-
CON MI GENTE: Taco Ole
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Partial Knee Replacement
-
UTRGV athletes launch 'Vaqueros United' initiative
-
Texas State Teachers Association survey reveals concerns about how school districts will...