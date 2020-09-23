McAllen Commissioners Reject Proposed Drilling Permit

MCALLEN - McAllen city commissioners rejected a proposed drilling permit. Texakoma was requesting a permit to drill for oil and gas at a site near homes off North Main Street.

As per city ordinance, city officials notified multiple residents who live within 400 feet of the proposed site. Many of them told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they hadn't given permission, which is one of the requirements for a permit.

The McAllen city attorney also recommended commissioners not approve the permit, even though commissioners could have approved a variance.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is waiting to talk to city leaders to see if the issue can return. We’ll bring you more updates as soon as they become available.