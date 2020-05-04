McAllen Independence Day Celebrations Underway
MCALLEN –The city of McAllen started the Fourth of July with their 89th annual Independence Day celebration.
A variety of floats, bands and veterans filled downtown McAllen. The Main Street parade stared at 9:00 a.m.
Families in attendance said they arrived as early as 7:00 a.m. to get a spot to see the parade.
Ronnie Vela and her family sit in a certain spot every year to watch the parade. Vela said they also come to celebrate how her family was started.
“My grandparents’ anniversary, we love it, it’s a tradition we do. We’re always in this corner,” she said.
The Freedom Festival is taking place in Archer Parker with live entertainment and games until 2:00 p.m.
In the evening, Municipal Park will once again host fireworks.
City officials said street closures will begin at 8:00 p.m. for the event.
Some partial and complete road closures include:
23rd Street and Pecan to La Vista will have a partial road closure.
Bicentennial from Pecan to Nolana will be completely closed, as well as several connecting roads between 23rd Street and Bicentennial from Pecan to La Vista.
