McAllen Man Wants Company to Complete Repairs on AC Unit

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley man wants his AC unit fixed once and for all. He said the unit is making his place uncomfortable.

McAllen resident Jerry Gonzalez thought he had cooler days ahead when he bought his AC unit. He said the unit is doing nothing but making him hot.

Gonzalez suffers from as low growing blood cancer known as Polycythemia Vera. He said his home has to remain at a certain temperature for his health.

"Due to the Polycythemia Vera, it causes the increase in red blood cells, and the temperature actually makes things either worse, better or just plain on worse," he told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

Gonzalez said in the hot days of August, he decided to replace his old AC unit with a new one. He went with a McAllen company, purchased a unit to cool his home and then heat it in later months. He said he later noticed the unit had problems and wasn't cooling his house.

"There was air leaks all over the AC system and it's just been one thing after another. They covered up the part where the vent would slide into the bottom," he added.

Gonzalez said he called the company three or four times a week. He notes the company responded by sending its workers, but the problems with the unit persisted.

"I've had several technicians come out here, take a look at it and all they do is just take photos and say, 'Well, this needs to be done. This needs to be done. This wasn't done correctly. We're going to fix this problem.' And nothing has ever been done," he said.

He said in recent weeks, with the weather cooling down, he noticed the unit still wasn't keeping his home warm.

"I tried turning on the heater and it was just blowing out cold air," he said.

Gonzalez claims the company continues to give him the run-around.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS went to American AC and Heating to find out what's being done to fix the problem. American AC and Heating director Marco Munoz agreed to speak with us in an off-camera interview.

He said his company is well aware of this case and has worked with Gonzalez several times to fix the AC. He added he is honoring a 10-year parts warranty and three-year labor warranty on the unit.

Munoz said his workers were headed to Gonzalez's home Tuesday to fix the issues.

Gonzalez said the crew from American AC and Heating showed up on Tuesday afternoon and replaced his heater. He added they checked to whole AC system as well to make repairs if needed.