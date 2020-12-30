McAllen Municipal Court Offering Amnesty for People with Unpaid Tickets
Related Story
MCALLEN – The McAllen Municipal Court is offering amnesty to people with unpaid traffic tickets.
The program will begin Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 2.
Alternatives will be offered for those who are unable to pay their tickets.
Those interested can visit the municipal court Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays the hours are extended until 7 p.m.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – The McAllen Municipal Court is offering amnesty to people with unpaid traffic tickets. The program will begin Oct.... More >>
News Video
-
DSP advise people to always keep safety in mind when driving ATVs
-
Valley man seeking disability accommodations on border gates on his property
-
Law enforcement officials warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire
-
Some Valley doctors say boosting Vitamin D intake could help curve COVID-19...
-
The wait continues for coronavirus vaccine shipment in Willacy County