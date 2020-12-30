McAllen Municipal Court Offering Amnesty for People with Unpaid Tickets

MCALLEN – The McAllen Municipal Court is offering amnesty to people with unpaid traffic tickets.

The program will begin Oct. 1 and will run through Nov. 2.

Alternatives will be offered for those who are unable to pay their tickets.

Those interested can visit the municipal court Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays the hours are extended until 7 p.m.

Watch the video above for more information.