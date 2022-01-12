McAllen Police Search for Suspect in ATV Theft

MCALLEN – McAllen police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing an ATV.

Officers are searching for Michael Richard Waleski. Police said earlier this month, he and another man were accused of stealing a 2008 Polaris ATV from the 3600 block of South M Street.

The other suspect was arrested and expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Anyone with information on Waleski’s whereabouts can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687-8477.