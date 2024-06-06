McAllen Police Seek 2 Persons of Interest in Attempted Burgl

MCALLEN – McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an attempted burglary investigation.

They were caught on surveillance camera video.

The attempted burglary was reported to McAllen police Thursday around 3 a.m. at a business on the 3600 block of West Nolana Avenue.

Police say the vehicle they were in is a passenger car that appears to be red in color.

If anyone knows who the people are, please call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.