McAllen Resident Regrets $500 Car Deal
MCALLEN – A $500 car sale has one woman regretting she jumped at the deal.
Juanita Gonzalez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she saved her tax refund to buy a car from a McAllen lot.
When it started jumping gears and giving her problems, she couldn’t take it back because the dealer wouldn’t accept it.
“That’s what I get for trusting the people. I should never trust no car lots like this no more,” Gonzalez said with tears filling her eyes.
Gonzalez hopes others will learn from her experience.
The car she bought was sold to her as is, with no warranty.
