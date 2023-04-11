x

McAllen Teacher Personal Information Shared

MCALLEN--McAllen ISD is providing some of its employees with resources to protect against identity theft.
     McAllen ISD spokesperson Mark May said a document with approximately 160 employee names and social security numbers was inadvertently shared with staff members at several campuses.
     May said the district immediately took action to delete the email from all accounts and apologized to employees.
     May added the district is reviewing the incident to prevent something similar from happening again.

