McAllen to Increase Mosquito Spraying

MCALLEN – Mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday night in the city of McAllen.

City crews will begin spraying at 9 p.m. lasting until midnight.

Officials say they are concerned about a possible increase in mosquito activity because of the recent rain.

The community is asked to remove any tires and containers from their properties that can hold standing water. Residents should also maintain their property to reduce mosquito breeding sites by cleaning out drains and gutters.

If anyone would like to report concerns about mosquitoes, they can contact the city at 956-681-1900 or through the McAllen 311 mobile app.