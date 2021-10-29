x

McAllen airport in need of roof repairs

Related Story

Rain water collected right under the skylight of the McAllen International airport could lead to safety issues if not addressed, according to an airport representative.

If not addressed, the damage could affect the terminal building and roof leaks could also affect the public, the representative said in a memo presented to McAllen city commissioners on Monday.

On Monday, the city approved $99,900 for various consulting services for the project.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
McAllen airport in need of roof repairs
McAllen airport in need of roof repairs
Rain water collected right under the skylight of the McAllen International airport could lead to safety issues if not addressed,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, October 27 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 9:25:00 AM CDT October 27, 2021
Radar
7 Days