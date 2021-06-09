McAllen airport warns about fake social media profiles
Related Story
Facebook users looking for more information on the McAllen International Airport are warned to look out for a fake social media profile ‘impersonating’ the actual page.
On Sunday, the airport’s official Facebook page posted a caution notice to users who may have seen a similar page with a signup link.
Airport officials remind everyone that they will never ask for personal or payment information over Facebook, phone, or website.
If you come across the account, you’re asked to report it immediately.
News
Facebook users looking for more information on the McAllen International Airport are warned to look out for a fake social... More >>
News Video
-
Sheriff: Man arrested in Cameron Park homicide investigation
-
New Alzheimer's treatment receives mixed reactions from advocates, medical experts
-
Mission residents concerned migrants are hiding in tall grass
-
Hidalgo County judge, law enforcement to meet with Gov. Abbott during border...
-
Man wanted after uncle dies following 'physical altercation'