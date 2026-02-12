McAllen approves $1 million drainage project

McAllen city leaders are moving forward with a new drainage project that will benefit nearly 100 homes near Quinta Mazatlan.

During a Monday city council meeting, a contract was awarded for the $1 million project that will serve homes near Byron Nelson Drive and South 2nd Street.

McAllen city leaders said drainage in some of those neighborhoods is non-existent.

“As it stands, there is no drainage; the water has to travel a distance before it goes to an inlet,” McAllen Engineering Director Eduardo Mendoza said. “What we are trying to do is improve the surface level area of the water."

The project is one of the city's last projects from a 2018 bond. The project is going to consist of about 4,000 linear feet of 24-inch storm pipe, Mendoza said.

The pipe will help keep water from roads.

“The drainage pipe will collect the water sooner, take it into our drainage system and then take it out to the outfall,” Mendoza said.

City leaders plan to start construction by April 2026, with work estimated to be completed in four months.

