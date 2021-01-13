McAllen barber shop reacts to Hidalgo County capacity orders

A new order issued Friday says businesses in Hidalgo County must reduce their capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent.

It’s not just bars and restaurants that are going to have to limit capacity.

Steve Alfaro, the owner of the longest running barber shop in McAllen, has already had to change the way he operates.

"One client per barber; that’s the rule," Alfaro said. "So right now we’re running at two barbers in house. So the most you’ll ever have is two clients in the shop at any time."

The order will stay in effect until it is modified or rescinded, the county said.