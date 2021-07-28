McAllen bus tickets in demand amid migrant surge

It’s hard to buy, much less find a ticket at the McAllen Bus Station, and according to City Manager Roel "Roy" Rodriguez, most tickets are going to migrants.

In the last couple of weeks, Rodriguez says the number of migrants they’ve seen has doubled, adding that the number of people coming through the Catholic Charities Respite Center increases daily.

"Over the last several weeks, it went over 1,000, and over the several days possibly 1500," Rodriguez said.

With many migrant families choosing the bus to leave town towards their next destination, Rodriguez says it has become increasingly difficult for anyone else to get a seat.

"What we’re seeing is, if you want to travel today or tomorrow, you can’t do that," Rodriguez said. "You, basically wait two days before you can travel on a bus."