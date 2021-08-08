McAllen businesses preparing for tax-free weekend

Tax-free weekend officially starts Friday and businesses in downtown McAllen are already preparing.

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce says they’re expecting a big turnout citywide this weekend.

"It's a good opportunity for families to save a little money,” said McAllen Chamber of Commerce President Steve Ahlenious. “It's a good opportunity for local retail businesses to see that big bump - and it’s also a lead into the holiday season."

Yolanda Magdaleno, the general manager at Zorba, a downtown McAllen store, says they are excited and hope to see people rolling in. A retail store once on the verge of shutting down, Magdaleno says 2020 was a year they were hanging by a thread.

"Many big retailers closed,” Magdaleno said in Spanish. “Thank God our clients helped, most of them come from Mexico, but many people know us locally too."

And although international ports remain closed for neighboring Mexico shoppers, Magdaleno is optimistic with kids going back to 100% in-person learning.

"I think you are going to see an increase,” said Ahlenious. “Keep in mind, we're seeing month over month retail increase from 8 percent to 15 to 16 percent."

But will shoppers be concerned with large crowds and a rising number of COVID-19 cases?

"I think, psychologically, they are going to go shopping and just like you are wearing a mask today, people that don't feel comfortable in large groups are going to put masks on," Ahlenious said.