McAllen Chamber of Commerce reveals business reopening survey results
On Friday businesses across the state and in the Rio Grande Valley will be reopening their doors after having been shut down for weeks. But there will be some limitations.
“Businesses will have to make a decision on the safety of their employees and their customers. And I think you are going to see most of the businesses open up and about 20 percent may not open up,” says Steve Alhenius, CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce asked more than 150 owners about reopening. Like Alhenius says, nearly 80 percent of them will be doing that.
