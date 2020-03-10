McAllen child killed in Monterrey shootout

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEON – The State Attorney General's Office in Nuevo Leon confirmed six-year-old child killed during a shooting last week was a McAllen resident.

The boy was identified as Azael Peña Alanís. He lived in the Rio Grande Valley with relatives.

A public information officer said the family of the boy traveled to Monterrey to identify his remains.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at Motel Palma Real where the boy's mother, María de Lourdes Alanís, 44, was declared dead.

According to preliminary information from a state investigation, there were two hitmen, or sicarios, targeting a man with a criminal history for selling drugs.