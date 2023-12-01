McAllen Christmas tree farm ushering in the Christmas season
With Thanksgiving over, a McAllen business is helping the public usher in the Christmas season.
There are hundreds of trees for people to choose from at the Farmers Select Christmas Tree Lot in McAllen on McColl Road near Nolana Avenue.
Owner Jim Conner said he’s been selling Christmas trees for over 30 years. This year, he started off with 3,000 trees on his lot — and he’s already sold half of them.
“People call us in June for trees," Connor said. “We keep saying every year, ‘we're not going to do it no more,’ and we keep doing it. As long as people keep calling, we will continue till God calls us home."
The lot will remain open until the last tree is sold.
Watch the video above for the full story.
