McAllen extends immigration disaster declaration
Related Story
City commissioners voted Monday to extend a disaster declaration in response to the rise in border crossings.
The extension allows the city to apply for reimbursement from both the federal and the state government.
The original declaration was signed last week.
READ MORE: Hidalgo County judge declares state of disaster due to COVID-19 concerns from increase of migrants
News
City commissioners voted Monday to extend a disaster declaration in response to the rise in border crossings. The extension... More >>
News Video
-
Woman speaks out after being bitten by shark at South Padre Island
-
Valley experts advise holding onto hurricane storage supplies
-
South Padre Island experiences economic hit following Tropical Storm Beryl
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 8, 2024
-
CASA of Hidalgo County to host casino night fundraiser