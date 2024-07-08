x

McAllen extends immigration disaster declaration

By: KRGV Staff

City commissioners voted Monday to extend a disaster declaration in response to the rise in border crossings.

The extension allows the city to apply for reimbursement from both the federal and the state government.

The original declaration was signed last week. 

