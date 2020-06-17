McAllen Fire Responds to Blaze at Apartment Complex

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): The water and electricity are out at an apartment complex in McAllen following a blaze that took place Wednesday morning.



McAllen Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Juan Gloria explains the fire most likely started in the first floor apartment.



"Overall there was a total of 26 families that had to be evacuated from the complex which the are in the process of being assisted by the red cross and the salvation army," explains Gloria.



One person remains in the hospital.



The property manager of the apartment complex says the tenants are still out of the apartment and don't know when they can return.



McAllen Fire Marshals are still working to determine the cause.



-----

MCALLEN – McAllen Fire Department was called out to a blaze at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on Broadway Street near Vine Avenue.

Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Williamson said two units were affected and five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control and crews are currently monitoring hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.