McAllen, Harlingen and Los Fresnos win top honors in It's Time Texas Community Challenge

Rio Grande Valley cities won top honors in the It's Time Texas Community Challenge — a statewide competition that promotes healthy living.

McAllen won the large cities category. Harlingen won the mid-size cities category. And Los Fresnos won the small cities category.

Residents competed by exercising, eating healthy and participating in group wellness activities from Jan. 6 to March 1.

Learn more about the It's Time Texas Community Challenge at: https://ittcommunitychallenge.com/en/home