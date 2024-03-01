McAllen Heart Strong Conference to offer free health screenings, workshops
The city of McAllen will have their Heart Strong Conference next week.
The conference will offer free health screenings and workshops, plus specialty health experts will also be in attendance.
County Extension Agent Joanne Ureste-Armijo and RN Patient Educator Janet Welch sit down with Channel 5 News Sandra Rodriguez to give more information on why it's important to take advantage of the event.
The conference is scheduled for Feb. 17 at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
