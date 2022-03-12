x

McAllen High School student arrested, accused of sexual assault

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday arrested a McAllen High School student accused of sexual assault.

Darren Manriquez, 17, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault, according to a statement from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and jail records.

Authorities say on Feb. 6, deputies responded to a call in reference to a sexual assault that occurred on the 4700 block of East State Highway 107 in Edinburg.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the mother of a 17-year-old female who said her daughter had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Manriquez, a fellow classmate, after a night out at a friend’s house.

"Deputies made contact with the victim who stated that Darren, a student at McAllen High School, had sexually assaulted her after having told him to “stop” several times while at a friend’s house," the statement said. "Investigators made contact with several witnesses who provided enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Manriquez’ arrest."

Manriquez was taken into custody Tuesday and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Jaime Munoz. His bond was set at $10,000. Manriqez was released the same day, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Officials say the case will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.

