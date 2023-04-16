McAllen holding Saturday passport fair
The City of McAllen Passport Division Facility will host a passport fair on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of McAllen Passport Facility, located in the Downtown Parking Garage at 221 S. 15th St.
Appointments are not required for the passport fair and walk-ins are accepted on a first-come first-serve basis, a news release stated.
Those who prefer an appointment can call 956-681-1450.
