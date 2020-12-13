McAllen Holiday Parade announces celebrity hosts
The city of McAllen on Friday revealed who will serve as "celebrity hosts" for the 2020 McAllen Holiday Parade.
Mario Lopez, a television personality, producer, actor and author, will be joined by Lorena Abreu, an actress, stuntwoman and and professional parkour athlete, at the parade.
The parade will air live at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 on Azteca Valle and online at McAllen.net/MCNLive. Channel 5 News is one of the parade's media partners.
