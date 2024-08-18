x

McAllen Holiday Parade is set for tonight

The McAllen Holiday Parade is back to in-person activities tonight.

It all starts at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Tickets to the parade are still available online. 

News
2 years ago Saturday, December 04 2021 Dec 4, 2021 Saturday, December 04, 2021 12:58:00 PM CST December 04, 2021
