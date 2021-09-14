McAllen homeowner voices concerns over zoning project

It was an emotional moment for one Valley man asking McAllen city commissioners to reconsider a rezoning measure in his neighborhood with concerns that a large apartment complex could hurt both his home and his community.

“It was a big investment, and I don’t want to lose money on that,” said McAllen resident Oscar Palacios.

The area already has townhomes surrounding the area.

“If you’re going to put that many cars on that sleepy little street that has a dead end, we’re asking for problems,” another resident said.

Members of the public spoke out that a development of this scale could lead to challenges down the line. That development is part of a multifamily tax credit development funded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The developer telling commissioners this week that the planned complex was a good use for the area and that they’re willing to move forward with a traffic study, if needed.

“When you look at the site plan, it was done with the neighbors and our future residents’ quality of life in mind,” Melden & Hunt Vice President Mario Reyna said at the meeting.

After much discussion, that zoning was approved. One commissioner noting that special attention should be made to the issues raised.

“I would second the motion understanding that in the subdivision process, they place an emphasis on traffic needs,” said District 5 Commissioner Seby Haddad.

Channel 5 News checked in on Oscar Palacios, the retired grandfather who’s now uncertain on what’s next.

“It’s a tough decision right now,” Palacios said. “It’s really affecting the family.”

Palacios also revisiting concerns that the value of his home might be in jeopardy.

A representative for Hidalgo County Appraisal District tells Channel 5 News that because the scope of the project is so large, those concerns could be warranted, but at this point in time, it’s too early to tell.

Homeowners like Palacios are now holding onto hope that the city might find ways for his sleepy street to be less inundated with traffic.

“Hopefully the city will re-think and look for other exits which would alleviate all of the traffic,” Palacios said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the developer several times throughout this week to see if they had any plans of working with those concerns, but other than what was said in that city commission meeting, we have not heard back.