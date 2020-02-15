McAllen Housing Authority to halt application intake to focus on waiting list

MCALLEN – People over the age of 62 looking for an affordable place to live in McAllen will have to look somewhere else. Housing authority officials plan to close their application intake starting in March.

Arnold Padilla, director at McAllen Housing Authority, says more than 200 people are on a waiting list, trying to get Section 8 housing.

The high number of people on the list is forcing the office to close the process so it can focus on those already waiting. Padilla says it can take nearly a year.

