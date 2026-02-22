McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships

The McAllen Housing Commission is now accepting applications for its scholarship program, which is open to graduating high school seniors.

To qualify, students must live in McAllen public housing or participate in the housing choice voucher program. About 1,400 families currently participate in the commission's housing programs.

The students must also be planning to attend college in the fall.

Scholarships are between $1,000 and $2,500. Fifteen seniors received scholarships in 2025 and the commission hopes to award 20 this year.

"Last year, we raised $22,000. This year, we've surpassed that, hoping to hit $25,000," McAllen Housing Commission Executive Director Rudy Ramirez said. "It's a good investment. This entity that brings this money in is a nonprofit, and our mission is to help our families cycle out of housing. Then again, this is the fifth annual fun run that we have and we're always looking for volunteers."

The scholarship funds come from donations raised through the commission's annual 5K run and walk that is scheduled for Feb. 28 at Town Lake at Firemen's Park, located at 201 North 1st Street.

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit a 300-word essay and their school transcript.

The deadline to apply is April 17 and applications are available at the McAllen Housing Commission, located at 1200 North 25th Street.