McAllen interim fire chief offers spring break fire safety tips
A lot of people will be off for spring break later this month, and fire officials say now is the time to brush up on your family fire safety plan with the kids at home.
McAllen interim fire Chief Juan Gloria said it's important for parents to talk to their kids about their fire safety plan, so everyone can be on the same page if a fire happens.
The plan should include different ways to get out of the house and a safe place for everyone to meet after they’re out of the house.
Other safety tips include having properly working smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries.
